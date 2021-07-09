Obituary: Paul E. Ledford, Jr.
November 28, 1928 – December 14, 2019
Paul E. Ledford, Jr., age 91, passed away on December 14, 2019 in Lakewood, CO. He was born November 25, 1928 in Kremmling, CO to Paul and Thelma Ledford. Paul grew up in Hayden and Nederland, CO. After service in the US Navy, Paul worked for ConocoPhillips for years, retiring in 1987. Paul is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara (Sundberg) of Lakewood, CO., his three daughters and one son-in-law, four sisters, two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside memorial services will be held on July 16, 2021 at 11am at the Hayden Cemetery.
