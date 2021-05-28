Obituary: Patrick “Woody” D. Smallwood

Patrick "Woody" D. Smallwood

Provided Photo

Patrick “Woody”

D. Smallwood

December 11, 1948 – April 16, 2021

Patrick passed away quietly at his home is Steamboat on Friday April 16th.

The son of William and Dona Smallwood, he was born on December 11, 1948, in Ventura County, CA. He later attended the University of California, Santa Barbara, graduating with a B.A. degree in Sociology.

He relocated to Steamboat Springs, CO in the early 70’s, bringing with him his infectious sense of humor and unforgettable charm. His talents took him to various local employment from head waiter at ‘The Plum’, server & bartender at ‘Steamboat Village Inn’, i.e. ‘The Sheraton’, Manager at ‘The Old West Steak House’, to Assistant Manager at ‘Sport Stalker’, i.e. ‘Christy Sports’. In 1983 Patrick started his own business, as owner / operator of Senor Frio, a manufacture of tourist souvenirs. It was through the business that he shared his love of Mexico and was introduced to lifelong dear friends. In 1986, Patrick’s charisma and love of people took him to ‘Mattie Silks’ fine dining & ‘Cat House’ bistro. It was here that you could usually find Woody, either personally greeting a guest or sharing a conversation with the many locals that he knew. Upon the closure of ‘Mattie Silks’ in 2000, Patrick resumed his restaurant career as Dining Room Manager at ‘Dos Amigos’ Mexican Restaurant. Before retiring in 2017, Patrick found himself back at the ‘Sheraton Resort’ as a technician at ‘The Rolling Stone’ golf course.

Patrick was truly unique. His humor, his smile, his wit, his wisdom, and his love for all his friends & the town of Steamboat were deeply felt by everyone he met. Patrick loved boating in Lake Powel and ‘Misbehaven’, visiting friends in Ventura, basking in the sun with amigos in Mexico, traveling to Florida, and most of all, Loving the time he had in Steamboat.

From all of us who loved him, he will be forever missed!

“Rest in Peace Woody, till we see you again my Friend”

Patrick was preceded in death by his Father Robert, his Mother Dona, and Brothers Tim and Steve Smallwood.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.