Obituary: Patricia Tormey

January 1, 1941 – November 9, 2022

No formal services.

If we were to say something amazing about her each day, we would run out of days – there is never enough time. Although many things will stay as an “is,” too many things turn into a “was.” There are too many powerful, complimentary words to describe her to list them all: she will always be…intelligent, strong, brave, a traveler, a master gardener, loved by her husband, sons & daughter.

Consider Pat’s intense passion for the outdoors and nature with a small donation and note to honor her memory:

https://preserve.nature.org