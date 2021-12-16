Obituary: Patricia (Pat) Mack

June 6, 1942 – December 12, 2021

On Sunday, December 12, 2021, we unexpectedly lost our beloved mother and grandmother Patricia “Pat” Mack. Pat was born July 6, 1942 in Oak Creek, Colorado to Della Powell and Bill Powell. She grew up in Oak Creek with her eleven siblings. It was there she met her future husband, Bob Mack, a rancher’s son. They had their first date at the movie theater in Steamboat where Pat got in on a child’s ticket. Bob later proposed after one of their dates in the front seat of his car. He said, “Would ya marry me?” She replied, “I sure will.” They were married on May 19, 1956, and spent the next 62 years together until Bob’s passing in 2017. They set up housekeeping with Bob’s parents at the 7N Ranch on Trout Creek where his family welcomed her as one of their own. They raised three children – Roy Mack of Craig, Glenda Ayres of Craig, and Patti Muhme (deceased) of Hayden – between Wheatland, WY and Steamboat, CO.

Pat was a CNA at Routt Memorial Hospital until Rex Litton gave her a job at the Safeway in Steamboat Springs. She worked there as a cashier and department manager for over 25 years until she retired in 1994. While Pat was unable to finish high school, she completed her GED alongside her daughter Patti and dear friend Diane Stone.

Pat was an avid crafter. She was always willing to try her hand at a new crafting endeavor. Over the years she did everything you could think of, from ceramics and painting to crochet and wood working. She was perhaps best known for her beautiful quilts. Pat was a true artist in every sense of the word.

Upon retirement, Pat and Bob enjoyed many winters with friends in the Arizona desert. It was there that they spent many hours exploring the countryside on the back of their 4-wheelers until Bob was no longer able to do so. Pat was a devoted wife who nursed Bob through his battle with cancer. After losing Bob in 2017 and her daughter Patti in 2019, Pat was heartbroken. Her daughter Glenda and her fur babies Max, Jack, and Foxy helped ease the void. Family was her life, and she was dearly loved by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Glenda (Jim) Ayres, son Roy Mack, son-in-law Bob Muhme, grandchildren Bob (Shannon) Mack, Crystal (Michael) Fitch, Leo (Shawnna) Muhme, Sarah (Jason) Baker, Ashleigh Muhme, great grandchildren Bailey, Ila, Andrew, Landon, Eleanor, Amara, Micayla, Jonny, and great great grandchild Raeya.

She is preceded in death by her parents, all but two of her siblings, her husband Bob, and her daughter Patti.

Memorial services were held on Thursday, December 16, 2021. She will rest in eternity next to her husband in the Hayden Cemetery. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Moffat County Humane Society.