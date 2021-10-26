Obituary: Patricia Barnett
August 12, 1936 – October 11, 2021
Patricia Ilene (Shannon) Barnett, 85, died from complications with Parkinson’s disease on October 11 in Centennial, Colorado. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on August 12, 1936, to Vivian (Youngren) and Raymond Shannon. Pat had one brother, Raymond Shannon Jr, who preceded her in death. Pat has three surviving sisters in Nebraska: Mary McFarlin, Rose Ann Johnson, and Kathleen Twohig. Pat pursued degrees in nursing from Creighton and University of Colorado. Her fifty years in public health covered northwest Colorado and northern New Mexcio. Pat married George Washington Barnett Jr and they lived for nearly thirty years in Steamboat Springs raising their three daughters: Christine McGinnis, Jeanne Power, and Maureen Kiefer. Pat and George retired to Buena Vista. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, November 24 at 10:30 at Most Precious Blood church in Denver. More at https://tinyurl.com/salidapat
