Obituary: Pat Bair

June 16, 1943 – June 2, 2023

Patricia June Simpson was born to Helen Clifton and Raymond Simpson on June 16, 1943, and died on June 2, 2023, at the age of 79 years 11 months and 17 days, just 2 weeks before she would have turned 80.

Pat was born in Hayden Colorado and spent her elementary years in Mt. Harris Colorado before moving to Steamboat Springs. Pat was united in marriage to Ted Bair on July 10, 1960, in Steamboat Springs less than a month after she turned 17. Three children were born to their union: Buddy, Michele and Heather.

Pat was involved in her church and took the children to Sunday school and church for many years. Later, Ted joined her, after their youngest daughter was born. Soon the entire family became very involved in the life of Euzoa Bible Church and their faith. Pat and Ted, along with their oldest daughter were baptized in the Alpenglow Lodge swimming pool in the summer of 1975 by Pastor Ken Sigley from Euzoa. She and Ted worked with the Euzoa youth group, opening their home to youth each week, mentoring them in the teaching of the Word and biblical principles.

Pat was healthy and active throughout her life until about ten years ago, when she began having many health problems. She often said she wished she could just go to sleep, and that God would take her home. True to her wish, she passed peacefully when an aneurysm ruptured and she fell into a quiet sleep. Pat had faith in Jesus all her life and the hope of the cross of Christ. Today, she is at home with Him in paradise.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Ted Bair, her mother, Helen Hatch, and her brother, Jim Hatch. She is survived by her children, Buddy Bair (Coy), Michele Sprengle (Jim), and Heather Arcieri (Bill); her grandchildren Brock, Braden, Aubrey, Ivy, Morgan, Alexa, Cassy, Brittany, and Nick; her great grandchildren Leia, Mara, Russell, Kinley, Barrett, Evangeline, Benjamin, Theodore, Louis, Harper, and Sutton.