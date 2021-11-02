Obituary: Pamela “PJ” Johnson
July 25, 1953 – October 28, 2021
Pamela “PJ” Johnson, 68, a longtime resident of both Carbondale and Steamboat Springs, passed away peacefully at home on October 28th, 2021. PJ was a fun-loving, social butterfly who was loved by everyone she met. She was a one of a kind mother, wife and grandma. She is survived by her husband Frank Mouffe, her daughter Melanie Butler and her sons Preston Stanfill and Travis Mouffe. A private memorial will be held in the summer of 2022.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User