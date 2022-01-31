Obituary: Otis O. Wragg, III

Otis O. Wragg

Provided Photo

December 30, 1939 – January 26, 2022

Otis O. Wragg, III, died Jan. 26 in Bonita Springs, FL, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Wragg was a longtime resident of Key Biscayne, FL, a U.S. Navy veteran, and founder of Wragg & Casas Public Relations (now Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications) of Miami. A former newspaper editor and reporter, he was managing editor of The Miami News and had held positions at The Lakeland Ledger, The Clearwater Sun, The St. Petersburg Independent, The Tallahassee Democrat and the Associated Press.

A member of the Counsellors’ Academy of the Public Relations Society of America, he had been a member of the Florida Managing Editors’ Association and of Sigma Delta Chi journalism society.

Born Dec. 30, 1939, in Gadsden, AL. Wragg moved with his family to Clearwater, FL at age 13. He attended public schools there and joined the U.S. Navy from high school at age 17. After two years aboard the destroyer USS Robert L. Wilson, Yeoman First Class Wragg attended St. Petersburg Junior College and Florida State University.

He was a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International, a Jack Black Fellow of the Steamboat Springs, CO, Rotary Club, and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.

A lifelong Episcopalian, Otis had been active at St. Christopher’s by-the-Sea in Key Biscayne, St. Mary’s in Bonita Springs, and St. Paul’s in Steamboat Springs, CO, where the family has maintained a second home since 1992.

Wragg is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joanna DiCarlo Wragg, their children Otis Oliver Wragg IV of Ft. Lauderdale; and LaMae W. (Mrs. Keenan) Klos, and grandchildren Karel Klos and Josie Klos of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; and daughter Jill (Mrs. Andy) Magioncalda of New Jersey.

A requiem mass will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Bonita Springs, on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 11:00 A.M., with entombment in the columbarium at St. Christopher’s by-the-Sea, Key Biscayne, FL, at a later date.

The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Bonita Springs or Hope Hospice.

To sign Otis’s guest book or to leave on line condolences, please visit http://www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com

