Obituary: Oscar Elvis King Jr.
February 4, 1937 – February 15, 2021
Oscar King Jr., of Craig, died Monday February 15, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at The Journey at First Baptist Church. Interment will take place at Orchard Mesa Cemetery in Grand Junction. Memorial donations may be made to The St. Mary’s Foundation in care of Grant Mortuary.
