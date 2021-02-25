Obituary: Oscar E. King Jr.

Oscar E. King Jr.

Provided Photo

Oscar E. King Jr.

February 4, 1937 – February 15, 2021

Oscar Elvis King, Jr passed from this life on Monday, February 15, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado after a short gallbladder related illness. Oscar was born on February 4, 1937 in Meeker Colorado to Oscar Elvis King, Sr and Edith Edna (Walker) King. He was the 3rd of 5 children. Oscar was raised and attended school in Springfield, Colorado. He graduated in 1955 and married his first wife Lynn (Wonder). They had 3 children; Larry Eugene, Leslie Brent and Sherry Lynn (Templeton). Oscar and Lynn divorced in 1976. Oscar worked for Jett Hardware right out of High School until he was able to get a job with Southeast Colorado Power in La Junta. He worked there until 1967 when he joined the Colorado State Patrol where he proudly served for 30 years. Starting his career in Walden, he was soon promoted to Sergeant in 1973 and moved to Broomfield. He then transferred to Castle Rock and finally to Craig in 1978. He met his wife, Sandra Elizabeth Davis in 1996. They later married in 1998 and he helped raise her young son, Parker Ellis. Oscar never fully retired and kept busy helping at the local mortuary and later, Yampa Valley Bank. He was a Master Mason belonging to Elk Mountain Lodge #114, member of Eastern Star, Scottish Rite, El Jebel Shrine, and York Rite. Oscar leaves behind his loving wife, Sandra, son Parker Ellis King (Hannah), Father and mother-in-law Russell Ellis and Elizabeth Ann Davis and faithful companion, his miniature schnauzer Gunner, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, infant sister Clella, brothers Walter (Oleta) and Gilbert, sister Bonnie and brother-in-law Conrad Hegler and their son Jeff. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Journey at First Baptist on February 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in the Masonic section of the Orchard Mesa Cemetery in Grand Junction, Colorado on March 8th at 2:00 pm.