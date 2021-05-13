Obituary: Olive Dean Blake

Olive Dean Blake

August 15, 1930 – May 6, 2021

On May 6, 2021 Olive Blake went to be home with our Heavenly Father and family after a long and full life with us here. Her life began on August 15th, 1930, born to Welford “Van” and Irene Kitchens, in Hayden, Colorado. She and her brother Jack grew up on several ranches in Routt County, and last being the Cary Ranch 5 miles west of Hayden. She graduated Hayden Union High School in 1948 and on June 14th, 1949 married the love of her life, Donald Blake. Olive and Don had three sons, Kirk, Doug and Steve. They owned and operated a dairy farm for many years just outside the town of Hayden. Their home was always open to friends and family and she always enjoyed being in the company of others. Olive was the anchor of her family and always made sure everyone was taken care of before worrying about her own needs. She rarely complained, always helped those who were in need, but was also willing to tell you the truth if she felt you needed to hear it. Olive will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many and will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, and her sons Steve and Doug. She is survived by her son Kirk, daughter-in-law Holly, grandchildren Cody (Kiki) Blake, Stephanie (Aaron) Haskins, Hayden Blake, Jess (Kane) Fulkerson, and great-grandchildren. Her memorial service will be at the Hayden Congregational Church on Saturday, May 15th at 1:00 p.m., followed by a dinner also served at the Hayden Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, we are requesting that donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or The Wounded Warrior Project; two of Olive’s favorite charities.