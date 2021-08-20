Obituary: Nils V Anderson
May 28, 1947 – August 18, 2021
Nils Vreeland Anderson “Nifty” passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 18 at Casey’s Pond Assisted Living. Born on May 28, 1947, he grew up on Beaver Lake in New Jersey and moved to Steamboat Springs in the early 1980s. There will be a celebration of life for Nils on Sunday, August 22 at 4pm at Iron Springs Park (1300 Lincoln Ave). All are welcome. For the full obituary, please visit this link:https://www.yampavalleyfh.com/obituary/nils-anderson
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User