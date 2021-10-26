Obituary: Neil Twite
September 2, 1957 – October 13, 2021
Neil Twite, of Hayden, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in Craig. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Exhibit Hall at the Routt County Fairgrounds. Memorial donations may be made to The Colorado Division of Wildlife for Youth Hunting Opportunities in care of Grant Mortuary, 621 Yampa Ave., Craig, CO 81625.
