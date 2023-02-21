Obituary: Nathan Hitz

Nathan Hitz

Provided Photo

July 24, 1966 – February 15, 2023

Nathan Scott Hitz, 56 of Craig, CO died unexpectedly on February 15, 2023, at home. His loss is deeply felt by his family and friends.

Nate was born on July 24, 1966 to Naomi and Dale Hitz in Casper Wyoming. Nate attended Sorocco High School. He worked for Mad Creek Construction.

Nate had a passion for racing stock cars with his pit family. If he wasn’t out camping, hunting or fishing you could find him at Nate’s garage being the life of the party. Nate’s loved ones will miss him more than words can say.

Survivors include his parents Naomi & Dale; his wife Sara; two sons, Nathan and Axel; two daughters, Isadora and Summer; two brothers, Axel and Lael; and a sister, Laerki. He is further survived by six grandchildren. Nate was predeceased by his two sisters Glenda and Kerala.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., March 4th at the Grant Mortuary Chapel. A celebration of Nate’s life will be held in the summer with the details pending.

Memorial contributions may be made at Bank of The San Juans, C/O Sara Hitz.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.grantmortuarycraig.com for the Hitz family.