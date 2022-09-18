Obituary: Natalie Ethel Warsky Cowan

September 10, 1928 – August 14, 2022

Natalie Ethel Warsky, 93, passed away on Sunday, August 14 at Somerby Senior Living in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.

Natalie was born September 10,1928 in Springfield, MA. Her parents were Lewis John Warsky and Ethel Fern Frennier. She graduated from Winchester High School, Winchester MA in 1946. Following high school, she attended Vermont Junior College in Montpelier, VT from 1946-1948 and earned a secretarial certificate.

Natalie was employed by AT&T Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, NJ where she was the Administrative Assistant to Arno Penzias, whose research enabled confirmation of the Big Bang Theory. She was also executive secretary for the town of Westfield, NJ for the Planning Commission and the Police Department.

Natalie and her family lived in Winchester, MA, Newington, CT; Birmingham, MI; Paoli, PA and Westfield, NJ. Following her retirement from Bell Laboratories, she moved to Steamboat Springs, CO, around 1990.

Natalie was always an active church member, loved to sing and often joined church choirs. During her time in Steamboat she volunteered at the Strings in the Mountains and for the Women’s Hospital Auxiliary. She was an expert knitter and enjoyed travel throughout the United States and Europe. She loved participating in sports – tennis, golf, skiing, hiking and ice skating – and was involved in bridge groups for many years in the various places she lived.

Natalie is survived by her daughters Sandra Leigh (Cowan) Reber, married to Martin Reber of Coatesville, PA and Karen Leslie (Cowan) van Scoyk, married to Ward van Scoyk of Steamboat Springs, CO and Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Natalie is also survived by four grandchildren: Thomas Matthew Reber, Megan Leigh (Reber) Telson, Richard Barrett Fisher and Karissa Ashleigh (Fisher) Humenik. She is also survived by six great grandchildren: Phillip Matthias Reber, Patrick Lorenzo Reber, Isabel Ana Telson, Alma Ophelia Telson, Maci Ann Humenik and Maia Ashleigh Humenik. She was predeceased by daughter Cynthia Lynn (Cowan) McConnell in 2011 and former husband Francis Cowan, Jr. in 2014.

A memorial service is planned to be held at Heart of Steamboat Springs United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. on June 17, 2023. Contributions may be made to Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church, 736 Oak St, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487 in memory of Natalie Ethel (Warsky) Cowan.