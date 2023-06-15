Obituary: Natalie E Cowan
September 10, 1928 – August 14, 2022
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, June 17 at 11:00am at the Heart of Steamboat Methodist Church in Steamboat Springs. The family would like to invite anyone who knew Natalie to come and join us.
There will be refreshments following the service…Natalie’s delicious Blueberry cake!
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Heart of Steamboat Methodist Church.
