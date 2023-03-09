Obituary: Nancy Westphale

Nancy Westphale

Provided Photo

July 8, 1950 – March 6, 2023

Our Beloved, Nancy Krstich Westphale, 72, passed away peacefully with family by her side in the early hours of Monday morning, March 6th, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Nancy was born July 8th, 1950, in Akron, Ohio to Navy Captain Walter James Krstich and Helyn “Frankie” Krstich. The majority of her childhood was spent in Denver, Colorado where she attended Bear Creek School in Lakewood. Nancy went on to Colorado State University for one year before the allure of becoming a flight attendant for Continental Airlines took her away. She then began working summers at the A Bar A Ranch, a dude ranch, in Carbon County, Wyoming. From there she moved to Fort Worth, Texas in 1974 with her first husband. She made many lifelong friends and was very active in the social scene. She gave birth to her first-born, a son, J.W. in 1976, followed by her daughter, Kristi in 1978. Being a mom was undoubtedly her greatest joy. She was involved in numerous non-profit organizations including The Junior League of Fort Worth, the Cliburn Organization and additionally became the original director for the Fort Worth Chapter of Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) after her son, J.W. was diagnosed a Type 1 diabetic in 1991. She worked for Neiman Marcus for many years and then decided, after a divorce that the mountains were calling, and she must go. In 1997, she moved back to Colorado, to the beautiful mountains of Steamboat Springs. She joined the ski corps, where she taught skiing to many, including special needs skiers. She volunteered as an Ambassador and Mountain Guide for Steamboat Ski Resort. During this time, in 2003, mutual friends introduced her to the love of her life, attorney, Wayne Westphale. It wasn’t long before the two got married and began writing their remarkable love story. Both in need of fresh beginnings, the inseparable couple found joy in their time together through their mutual love for the ski slopes, traveling, gardening, camping, hiking, fishing, fine cuisine, and their incoming gaggle of grandchildren. Nancy developed a passion for real estate and began a solid career as a realtor for Colorado Group Realty and earned her brokerage in 2006. Her desire to help others never waned. In 1997, Nancy was a founding board member of the STARS organization program (Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports) which provided improved winter recreational opportunities for those with disabilities. It stands as one of the top programs of this type in the country.

She was also a founding board member with Wayne of the Steamboat Art Museum (SAM). Nancy and Wayne gave generously to SAM, one of their cherished passions. Lastly, Nancy was on the Board of Directors for Routt County Council for Aging. She was invited graciously to become a member of The Order of the Daughters of the King at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church where she attended for nearly twenty-six years.

Nancy will be remembered for her unique positivity, sense of humor and adventure, her supreme kindness, her smile, her easy infectious laugh, her children and grands, her love of nature, her faith, and her devotion to her person, Wayne. Her hobbies included skiing, gardening, cooking, philanthropy, travel, flyfishing, hiking, camping, mountain biking, reading, playing Mah Jong with her girlfriends, and on and on. Her interests were truly boundless.

Nancy was a picture of grace, elegance, adventure, beauty, and kindness to all those who knew her.

Preceded in death by death by her parents Navy Capt. Walt and wife Frankie Kristich of Encinitas, CA, and her beloved big brother and hero, Navy Commander, Jeff Kristich of Carlsbad, CA.

She is survived by Wayne, her loving husband of nearly twenty years, sister Lauri Whisler (husband Russ) son, J.W. Wilson (wife Andrea) of Fort Worth, TX; daughter Kristi Wilson of Fort Worth; step-son Michael Westphale (wife Maggie) of Boulder, Colorado; and sister-in-law Gwyn Krstich of Carlsbad, CA along with cousins, nephews and nieces and more.

Numerous grandchildren, Army Specialist Hudson Hawkins, Ryder Wilson, Reese Wilson, Eliza Westphale, and Everett Westphale and her precious cat Sake.

Services will be held on March 15th,2023 at 10:30 am at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 846 Oak Street Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Reception following at The Steamboat Art Museum at noon.

Memorial: Though your presence here today is enough, should you feel the need to further honor the life of Nancy, please consider giving to the STARS Program or the Steamboat Art Museum two non-profit organizations near and dear to her heart.