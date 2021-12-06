Obituary: Molly C. West
August 6, 1982 – November 30, 2021
Molly Celeste West was born in Durango, Colorado in 1982 and passed away in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on November 30, 2021. She was 39 years old. She is survived by her father David West and her mother Ruth West. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Steamboat Springs. Arrangements are in the care of the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
