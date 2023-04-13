Obituary: Miryam Ann Jacob
April 30, 1957 – March 13, 2023
Miryam Ann Jacob daughter of Norman and Carrie Piacentino,was born April 30 ,1957.Miryam passed away March 13,.2023 in Hayden Colorado after a long struggle with illnesses. Miryam had a great love for nature,plants and poetry, which took her to many adventures throughout her life.Miryam graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1975,recieved a degree from Universty of Northern Colorado and furthered her education at Colorado State Universty, in Fort Collins Colorado. Miryam is survived by her two brothers Frank and Norman Piacentino and sister Sandy Hasleuar. A burial will take place in June at St John’s Cemetery in Newport,NY.
