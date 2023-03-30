Obituary: Mildred Jeckel

Mildred Jeckel

Provided Photo

May 19, 1944 – February 28, 2023

Mildred Irene Smith Jeckel of Boulder, CO, passed away on February 28, 2023, at the age of 78.

Mildred (Millie) was born on May 19, 1944, to Hilan Smith and Marion Hentz Smith Brayton. They lived in Hayden, Colorado, where her father worked as a welder in the mines at Mt. Harris. He also had a machine shop in Hayden. He was in the process of inventing the automatic transmission when he became sick with lung cancer. He was forced to quit work and move his family to Grand Junction where he died.

Marion supported Millie and her sisters, Audrey and Patty, by selling Stanley Home Products and delivering newspapers. Millie graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1962.

After Millie met and married Glen Jeckel, she moved to Steamboat Springs. While there she had her cherished daughter, Candice Christine Jeckel, and made several lifelong friends with whom she hiked, skied and enjoyed an active lifestyle. Millie truly exemplified what it meant to be a good friend and in return she was blessed with many friends during her lifetime.

Millie later moved to the Denver area where she met her longtime partner, Dawson Joyner. They made their home in Boulder, Colorado. Millie was a beautiful, kind, and gentle woman. She always had an eye for unique items. She was successful with her home business purchasing just the right gift for clients that needed help with birthdays, anniversaries, or holidays. She made sure they had the special gift that was wrapped beautifully and delivered on time.

She leaves behind many longtime friends, her loving partner, Dawson Joyner and step-sister Audrey Cottrell Mathewson. She was proceeded in death by her Father, Hilan Smith; Mother, Marion Brayton; daughter, Candice Jeckel; step-sister, Patty Cottrell; and step-father, Charles Brayton.

Interment will be in the Hayden Cemetery where she and her daughter will be laid to rest next to her father, Hilan Smith. A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Haven Community Center following the graveside service.