Obituary: Michael P. Lichtenstein
April 10, 1938 – August 20, 2022
Michael Peter Lichtenstein was born in New York City April 10, 1938 to Honey and Ellis Lichtenstein. He passed August 20, 2022 with his wife of 57 years, Ute by his side. He is survived by his sister, Linda Miller (Lichtenstein) and preceded by his airedales Alpha and Christie.
Michael and Ute lived in NYC and married there in 1965. Michael and his two partners owned a commercial real estate company. After retirement, Michael and Ute moved to Florida. Always an active person, Michael’s love was sailing and photography. Photography had become a passion while in the Army in Germany. Nature pictures and portraits were his main interest. He combined his photography and scuba diving by building his own underwater camera with a flash before anything like that was available. He had learned sailing as a young boy and has many trophies to prove his ability. He sailed all over the world, but mostly up and down the east coast and Bahamas.
In the 70’s Michael and Ute came to Steamboat to ski and fell in love with the mountains. After a stint in Florida, they moved here in 2001. The rest is history. Skiing and biking took over as his activities in this land locked state of Colorado. And we mustn’t forget Michael’s love of classical music at Steamboat Symphony and Strings in the Mountain.
Following Michael’s wishes, there will not be a Memorial Service.
