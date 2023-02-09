Obituary: Michael Joseph Furness

Michael Joseph Furness

Provided Photo

April 12, 1953 – January 11, 2023

Michael Joseph (‘I am going to give you a hard time’) Furness was an extra special person. He was born in The Bronx to Margaret Breen Furness and Weldon S Furness on April 12, 1953. Despite a difficult delivery and other obstacles Michael’s outlook on life was always loving. In fact, his good nature and good heart touched many people. His sister, Noreen, would say Michael had the best heart of all 4 children born into this family.

Mickey was and is a memorable person. His niece, Megan, said there will never be another like him. Known for repeating his favorite songs and jokes after repeated efforts to have him change his tune, Mike would have a twinkle in his eye as he launched into the refrain. He was a great tease.

In death Michael joins his two older brothers, Weldon and John. His sister, Noreen survives and lives in Oak Creek, CO.

Perhaps one of the more notable talents of Mike, was to endear himself to wonderful people. He came from New York state at the age of 30 to Grand Junction, Colorado. Soon after he arrived, he began a lifelong relationship with Patsy and Miles Lahue. The Lahues became his Grand Junction Family, while Noreen, Dinty and Megan were his Routt County family.

Mike was a fixture on Main Street for many years faithfully participating in the fine offerings of Main Street Bagels. We all knew that a gift card to the Bagel store was always welcomed by Mike. One of his other talents was getting people to give him a ride to the fabulous sites around Grand Junction and of course a bite to eat was always included. Thanks to so many people known and unknown to me for your kindness to my brother.

His time volunteering with special needs students in the local high school and helping with the homeless residents in Grand Junction remained one of Mikes more proudest involvements.

Some, of the wonderful friends Mike leaves behind are, The Lahues, Irene Meyers, Johrene and Dan Story, Chris Gilbertson and Ben Johnson, Erin Gilbertson, Katie Keller and the wonderful staff at Mantey Heights and Brenda Bachmeier from Radakin Towers. Mike will be deeply missed by his loving family, sister Noreen, Niece, Megan and her husband Scott and two great nephews, Mason and Fergus and many of his special friends from Grand Junction

We want to thank Drs Page and Hulst for the care, comfort and understanding through 39 years and all of the care givers who supported Michael. The staff on floor #10 of St Mary’s Hospital treated Michael with the utmost care and respect.

There will be a Funeral Mass at St Josephs, Grand Junction on February 17th at 10 am. All are welcome. After the service, a light repast and coffee will be served. There will be a celebration of Mikes life in Oak Creek whenever the snow is finally gone.