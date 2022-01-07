Obituary: Michael J. Cannizzo
November 24, 1945 – January 5, 2022
Michael J Cannizzo passed away at YVMC on January 5, 2022. He was born in Buckhannon, WV, on Nov 24, 1945 to Juanita (Lake) Cannizzo and Joseph Cannizzo. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, two daughters Donna and Karin, two grandchildren Melanie and Raven, and his brother Ken. Mike advanced to President-CEO of Homebuilding for NVR, Inc (NV Homes & Ryan Homes) of Sterling, VA . He called Steamboat his home for the past 16 years, attracted by the skiing, stayed for the fishing.
We would like to thank the folks at Casey’s Pond for the care and dedication to Mike during his stay there. A memorial service will be held in Maryland at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Routt County United Way, Steamboat Springs, CO; Parkinson’s Association of the Rockies, Denver, CO; or Born Free Wildlife Rehabilitation, Steamboat Springs, CO.
