Obituary: Michael Francis Buchan

Michael Francis Buchan

Provided Photo

Michael Francis

Buchan

November 6, 1979 – August 25, 2021

Sgt. Michael Francis Buchan, age 41, of East Taylor, Pennsylvania, passed away on August 25, 2021. He is a son of Michael R. and Deborah L. (Doseal) Buchan. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Yolanda and maternal grandmother, Shirley Dostal. Michael is survived by his beloved son, Miles Isaac Emiliano Buchan (Maggie Guyor) of Fort Collins, CO; and his loyal canine companion, Mo; father, Michael R. (Karen Sarlouis); mother, Deborah L. (Robert Meyers); brother, Eric R. (Alysson) of Murrysville; and sister, Kathryn E. (Nicholas Rowland) of Champion, PA. Michael is also survived by his nephews, Leo W., Blake M. and Caden E. Buchan, of Murrysville; and grandfather, Francis Dostal; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as his close friend, Jerry Leventry. Mike was known by many as a kind, free-spirited soul who went with the flow and cared deeply about everyone in his life. He always took the time to make sure his loved ones knew how special they were to him. The most important things to Mike were family and togetherness. He also had many friends in Colorado, Pennsylvania and various other places in the country. Mike was a talented artist, which is a gift that has been passed on to his son, Miles. He cherished introducing his father and uncles to elk hunting in Colorado and hiking with his father to the top of the Devil’s Causeway. Mike enjoyed snowboarding and shared that experience with his father and son in Steamboat Springs. He enjoyed reading, hiking with Mo and sharing stories from his many travels. Mike honorably served his country in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning many decorations and medals for his service in combat. Mike was proud that despite the intense combat engagements, especially in Afghanistan, he brought all of his platoon home alive and healthy. Mike was proud of his service to his country and was a member of the Park Hill Legion Post #970. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at a date to be announced. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home and Crematory of Somerset. Online condolences may be expressed at millerfuneralhomeandcrematory.com