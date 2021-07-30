Obituary: Merle Cheek

Merle Cheek

Provided Photo

Merle Cheek

December 8, 1919 – July 23, 2021

Merle Cheek, of Maxwell, Nebraska, went on to his heavenly home on July 23, 2021, at the age of 101.

Merle was born in Prairie City, Illinois, to John and Ina Cheek on December 8, 1919. In 1928 the family moved to Steamboat Springs, CO, where Merle attended school.

In 1941, Merle decided to enlist into the military; he joined the Army Air Corps and served in WWII. Merle was sent to tech school to learn how to repair fighter planes then served in North Africa and Italy. Following his discharge, Merle returned to Colorado and went on to earn his BA from Rockmont Bible College in Denver.

On June 27, 1951, Merle was united in marriage to Stella Donovan and they made their home in Steamboat Springs where they raised their family. Merle worked as a custodian for the Steamboat School District and later did carpenter work for George Ebert Construction. He retired in 1984 then he and Stella moved to Nebraska a few years later. They were resident retiree volunteers at Maranatha Bible Camp.

Merle was an active member, deacon, Sunday School teacher and custodian of Euzoa Bible Church. After moving to Nebraska, Merle was a member of the North Platte Berean Church and later, Maxwell Baptist Church. Merle had a strong faith in the Lord which he passed on to his family. He was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ina; brothers, Russell and George; sister, Alice Rambo; and an infant daughter.

Merle is survived by his wife, Stella, of Maxwell; sons, George (Janice) Cheek, of Maxwell and Warren (Carol) Cheek, of LaGrange, WY; daughters, Lavon Cheek, of Steamboat Springs, CO, and Donna (Gary) Mahnken, of North Platte; grandchildren, Kris (Natalie) Cheek, Tara (Jeff) Kautz, Silas (Amanda) Cheek, Elaine (Nora) Cheek, Charissa (Ethan) Cole, Michael (Cassandra) Mahnken and Katie Mahnken; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jocelyn, Kristyn, Kristopher, Josiah, Kate, Emma, Isaac, Isabella and a great-grandson soon to be born; as well as many other family.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the Maxwell Baptist Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Plainview Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service at the church. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com or at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Maranatha Bible Camp.