Obituary: Maybelle Chotvacs
June 30, 1929 – May 17, 2023
Maybelle Chotvacs passed peacefully at her home in Montrose, CO on Wednesday, May 17th. She was 93. Maybelle is proceeded in death by her husband, Leslie Chotvacs, and a son, Frank Chotvacs. She is survived by her 4 other children, Andy (Cindy) Chotvacs, Earl Chotvacs, Faye Albanese, and Wade (Margi) Chotvacs, in addition to 14 grand children and 21 great grand children. Maybelle was a Steamboat resident for 65 years. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Steamboat Springs cemetery. A memorial / celebration of life in her honor will be held in Steamboat at a later date.
