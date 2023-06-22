Obituary: Max Cascarino

– June 14, 2023

Max Cascarino, died 14 June 2023 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. When I met Margaret (Max) in 1973, I little knew how affected my life would become. From the day we met, we got on well together. She had a boyfriend and I was going out with her best friend. It was six months before we started dating. Two months after that we were engaged, and six months later we were married. This all took place in Scotland where we were both born and it was five years later that we emigrated to South Africa, supposedly for three years. We lived there for 30 years during which time Max became a veterinarian as well as a Certified Internal Auditor. Having travelled to Steamboat Springs to ski for 10 years, we decided to immigrate to the USA in 2008. Despite a brief hiatus returning to South Africa to help a friend set up a new veterinary practice, we have lived here ever since.

The past 50 years have been the happiest years of my life and, while I currently feel bereft, I know Max would wish me to remember the good times and press on with life. I will never stop loving and missing her but will carry on as she would wish.

All my Love, All my Life – Richard Cascarino