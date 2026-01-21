Obituary: Mary Ann Ellsworth
November 17, 1946 – January 11, 2026
Mary Ann Ellsworth, 79, passed away peacefully in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on January 11, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Elgin, Illinois, on November 17, 1946, daughter of George and Vera Bero.
Mary graduated from Larkin High School in 1965. She worked for Allstate for many years and finished her career at Pfizer. Mary was known for her kindness, strength, and caring giving ways. She cherished time spent with those she loved and will be remembered for her generosity, grace, unwavering compassion and love for recycling!
Mary is survived by children, Becky Johnson, Amy Satkiewicz and Alex Ellsworth, and grandchildren, Haley and Jake Johnson, Olivia and Mia Satkiewicz and Adeline Ellsworth. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Frank and George Bero and oldest son Doug Burbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary’s memory to a charity of your choice or to one of her favorite charities called SOAR, Serving Older Adults in Routt is the sole provider of Meals on Wheels in Routt County. Mary donated her time at SOAR and enjoyed working with all of the people she met there.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held in Steamboat on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 2pm at the Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church.
Mary Ann Ellsworth will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.
