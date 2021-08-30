Obituary: Martina Yurich
January 31, 1965 – August 1, 2021
Martina Rose Yurich died on August 1 2021, in Anchorage Alaska, of natural causes. She was born on January 31, 1965 (St. Martina’s day), at Routt County Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, raised in Oak Creek, and graduated from SoRoCo High School in 1983. After graduation Martina attended Colorado State University, then completed her degree in Computer Science at Coleman University in San Diego in 1990. Martina lived in Grand Junction until 1995 when she moved to Anchorage Alaska. In Anchorage she and Dennis Martinez raised a daughter, Dakota, before separating in 2016. Martina worked for the Alaska Commercial Company for many years, and worked her way up to Category Manager, where she oversaw Bakery/Deli operations for 33 stores in rural Alaska. Martina was always active and loved the outdoors, enjoying hiking, fishing and camping during her time in Alaska. Martina was preceded in death by her father Mike, and beloved sisters Monika and Christina. She is survived by her daughter Dakota, mother Rita, brother Stefan and family, uncle John, cousins Rosemary, Susie, Tammy and Sally, nieces Valerie and Monique and all who loved her and will miss her. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you take the time to help a person in need as Martina always would. A public celebration of Martina’s life will be held in Decker Park in Oak Creek at 2:00 PM on Sunday September 5th 2021. Bring a potluck dish to share if you can.
