Obituary: Mark Carrouth
August 15, 1962 – November 15, 2022
Mark Carrouth, age 60, died Tuesday, November 15th at his home in Hayden. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 20th at the Hayden Congregational Church. Memorial Contributions may be made payable to Hayden Congregational Church, C/O Grant Mortuary, 621 Yampa Ave., Craig, CO 81625
