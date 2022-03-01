Obituary: Marion Gibson

Marion Gibson

December 4, 1924 – February 23, 2022

Marion Freitag Gibson, age 97, a long time resident of Steamboat Springs, passed away peacefully on Feb 23, surrounded by family and friends while in hospice care at Casey’s Pond.

Born on December 4, 1924 in Detroit Michigan, she was raised in Camden and then Bridgeton, New Jersey where her family owned and operated the Garrison Funeral Home, later to become the Freitag Funeral Home, which still operates today.

Marion graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1942, and while accepted to The University of Pennsylvania she chose to follow her mother’s career and received her RN from Cooper Hospital in Camden, New Jersey. Upon completion, she married Leslie W Gibson Jr., who she knew since the 8th grade. Both had served in the Navy during WWII. They were married for 65 years, and parents to 4 children.

Marion continued her education and received a bachelor’s degree in Public Health, beginning her work as a School Nurse at Wilson High School in Sinking Spring, Pa.

Marion and Les had traveled west to Colorado in 1960. Smitten with the open land, mountains, and the skiing, in 1974 they moved to Steamboat Springs.

Marion ran the Hayden School District nurses office for 25 years, from 1975 until her retirement in 2000. For her contributions in nursing and public health she was awarded the Colorado Florence Nightingale Award in 1999.

Following her retirement from Hayden, Marion became Head Concierge at the Sheraton Hotel in Ski Time Square. She was named Concierge of the Year in 2002. She was there in various capacities until 2016. Marion was also honored with The Leckenby Award for contribution to community from the Trail of Pioneers Museum in 2017. She was an active and long time member in the Ladies Recreation Club, aka the LRC.

Marion is survived by her 4 children, Sherrie Gibson and spouse Warren Seelig of Rockland, Maine, Les Gibson and spouse Maggie Gibson of Jackson Hole Wyoming, Meg Gibson and spouse Keith Reddin of Sag Harbor NY, and Sandi Gibson and spouse Tom Scrimgeour of Steamboat Springs, as well as 4 grandchildren Ashley Seelig, Max Scrimgeour, Reily Gibson and Anna Gibson. Her granddaughter, Sabrina Seelig died in 2007. Her husband Les passed away in Steamboat in 2011.

An avid skier, hiker, tennis player, and vital example of community service, Marion thrived in Steamboat. A Memorial Service will be held in the summer.

