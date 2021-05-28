Obituary: Marilyn Ruth Frentress
Frentress
June 5, 1928 – May 14, 2021
Marilyn Frentress was born Marilyn Ruth Talley on June 5, 1928 in Grand Junction, Colorado. She passed away peacefully May 14, 2021 at Casey’s Pond. She was the only child of Veda and Ralph Talley, although her first cousins, Connie (Barnes) & Jim Weyand, were like siblings to her. After her parent’s divorce, Veda married Clyde Craig in 1944. Clyde treated Marilyn as his own. Marilyn’s school years were spent in Craig, CO, graduating from Moffat County High School. Marilyn attended & graduated from Barnes Business School. Marilyn married Forrest Frentress February 7, 1952. To this union were born 3 children, who were raised on the family ranch, West of Hayden. Marilyn was a bookkeeper for the farm and various organizations. She was very active in the Hayden Congregational Church, Legion Auxiliary, Band Boosters, Civic Club, & loved Bridge Club. Marilyn was treasurer for Routt County Farm Bureau and supported Forrest’s state involvement in Farm Bureau. Marilyn’s many hobbies included gardening, canning, raising African violets, camping, collecting purple glass, genealogy research, refinishing furniture, teaching 4-H. She was a talented seamstress, winning many prizes at the fair for her projects. In semi-retirement, Marilyn and Forrest enjoyed traveling. Treasured traditions were time at the family cabin, card playing, & family dinners. Marilyn’s life was her family, always providing loving, caring support. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Forrest. She is survived by her daughter Christine (Charlie) Epp, daughter Talley (Larry) Hickman, son Kurt, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00, May 29th at the Hayden Congregational Church. Memorial donations may be made to the Hayden Congregational Church, in care of Grant Mortuary, 621 Yampa Ave, Craig, CO 81625.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User