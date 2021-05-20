 Obituary: Marilyn Frentress | SteamboatToday.com
Obituary: Marilyn Frentress

Marilyn

Frentress

June 5, 1928 – May 14, 2021

Marilyn Frentress, of Hayden, died Friday, May 14, 2021 at The Doak Walker House at Casey’s Pond. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at The Hayden Congregational Church. Memorial donations may be made to Hayden Congregational Church in care of Grant Mortuary.

