Obituary: Marieta “Rita” Nelson
Nelson
November 25, 1946 – June 23, 2021
On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Marieta ( Rita) Kay Nelson, devoted mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 74.
Rita was born on November 26 1946, in Oak Creek, Colorado to Don and Gerry (Long) Hinkle. She was a lifelong cattlewoman and ranched her entire life. Rita was married to Robert George on June 18, 1966. They raised two sons, Bobby and Tony. Rita married Dave Nelson, and the two were close friends up until her death.
Rita was a great horseman and passed her knowledge and passion to her sons and granddaughters. Her favorite times were helping build the family ranch and cheering on her granddaughters in the Little Britches rodeos. Her life was about family, raising her sons, building a ranching lifestyle and forming her boys into men. Rita was a 4H leader in her early years, competed in horse events at rodeos and was the best irrigator around. She would have done anything for her sons and granddaughters, passing along her knowledge and love of agriculture while creating life long memories they all cherish.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Gerry, and her infant son Douglas Steven and grandson Jace. She is survived by her sisters Becky Appel, and Lydia Hockaday, her son Bobby and his daughters Madison and Morgan, her son Ton and his wife Wendy and their daughters Kaitlyn (Robby)Lang, Whitney, Jaden, Layne and Tierney and great grandsons Lyon and Yates.
Rita passed away peacefully in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, surrounded by her son Bobby, granddaughters Madison and Morgan and their mother Denise.
Graveside services will be held July 28, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Oak Creek Cemetery.
