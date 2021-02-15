Obituary: Marian Marie Pape
November 18, 1945 – February 10, 2021
Marian Pape, of Craig, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at VFW Post #4265 in Craig. Interment will follow in Craig Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Northwest Colorado Health and Hospice, The American Cancer Society or Samaritan’s Purse in care of Grant Mortuary.
