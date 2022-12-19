Obituary: Margaret Ann O’Donnell
January 24, 1957 – December 11, 2022
Margaret Ann O’Donnell, Routt County resident and attorney, passed away peacefully in her home December 11, 2022, at age 65. She was much loved and will be missed. Full obituary will follow and arrangements are pending. Contributions at this time may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.