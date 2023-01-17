Obituary: Margaret Ann O’Donnell

Margaret Ann O'Donnell

Provided Photo

January 24, 1957 – December 11, 2022

The family and friends of Margaret Ann O’Donnell, Routt County resident and attorney, are saddened to announce her passing after a brief battle with cancer. She was 65. Born to Bryant and Jean O’Donnell, of Denver, Margaret was the third of six siblings, all of whom survive her passing. She was a great-great granddaughter of John L. Routt, the first Governor of Colorado, for whom the county was named. She is also survived by nieces and nephews who were beloved by her and who will miss “Aunt Margie” dearly.

A graduate of the University of Oregon, Margaret began a successful career in banking in Denver before returning to the University of Oregon for her Law Degree. Margaret was an accomplished Water Law attorney, practicing over the years in Denver, Garfield, and Routt Counties.

Margaret was particularly fond of international travel, and had a special place in her heart for the Oregon Coast and Grand Lake, Colorado. Having grown up in Denver, and as a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, Margaret formed lifelong friendships. She was considered a “fashionista” by those close to her and possessed a great sense of style – never able to say no to a cute pair of shoes or a comfy sweater. More importantly, she was intelligent, self-reliant, persevering, an extremely hard worker, and fiercely independent. Margaret passed in the same way that she lived her life.

In lieu of a Memorial service, and to honor Margaret’s memory in connection with her loves of Grand Lake and Routt County, donations may be made in her name to the Three Lakes Watershed Association, http://threelakeswatershed.org , or A Living Tribute, http://alivingtribute.org , to plant a tree in her memory.