Obituary: Margaret A. Aiton
August 16, 1952 – June 21, 2022
Margaret “Peggy” Aiton, longtime Routt County resident, passed away on June 21, 2022. A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. this Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Yampa Valley Funeral Home located at 2105 Taxi Way in Steamboat Springs. A potluck Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon at Decker Park, 305 Moffat Ave in Oak Creek, Colorado. Arrangements are being handled by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home (970) 879-1494.
