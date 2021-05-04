Obituary: Lynn Upshur LaFoe

Lynn Upshur LaFoe

Lynn Upshur LaFoe, 73, passed away on March 31, 2021. The daughter of Charles Thomas Upshur and Bess Gardner, she was born October 28, 1947, in Greenwood, MS and was raised in Leland, MS. Lynn attended school in Leland, MS and graduated from Greenville High School in 1965. She was a career journalist who started work in 1967 at the Delta Democrat Times in Greenville, MS while Hodding Carter was publisher. She retired as Lifestyles (Accent) Editor in 2006 when she moved to Steamboat Springs, CO with her husband, Bud, to help raise their grandchildren. For several years, Lynn was a caretaker for a mountain guest lodge. She spent much of her free time outdoors with friends and family hiking, camping, and cross-country skiing. True to her Mississippi Delta roots, Lynn was a gracious host who loved to celebrate holidays and special occasions. She was a lifelong photographer, writer, avid reader, and friend to many, who enjoyed giving gifts and bringing joy to others. In 2015 Lynn and Bud made their home in nearby Hayden, CO where Lynn lived until she passed peacefully in her sleep. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Charline Dodge of Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her brothers, Charles Littleton Upshur of Nashville, TN, and Robert Alexander Upshur of Leland, MS; her husband of 41 years, E.A. (Bud) La Foe of Hayden, CO; her children, Charles DeWitt Walcott of Sarasota, FL, Winn Walcott Cowman of Steamboat Springs, CO, and Thomas Edward La Foe of Starkville, MS; four grandchildren, Whitney McKelvie, Hayden Walcott, Will Cowman, Sophie Cowman; and six great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations for a memorial tree in Lynn’s memory can be made to the Yampa River Botanic Park online at yampariverbotanicpark.org, or by mailing a check to Yampa River Botanic Park, (Lynn LaFoe Memorial Fund), P.O. Box 776269, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477. A celebration of Lynn’s life will take place in Steamboat Springs, CO later this summer.