Obituary: Lynn Lane Black
January 5, 1945 – March 7, 2021
On Sunday, March 7, 2021, Lynn Black, 76, of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away after a strongly fought bought with double pneumonia. Lynn was known to all who knew him as a friendly, gracious person who loved to walk, play games, and shoot rifles. Lynn was born and raised in Kane, Pennsylvania and came to Colorado to attend gunsmithing school. He was a Veteran of the US Army, had an accounting degree, and served as a Colorado State Trooper. The majority of his career Lynn served as a mechanic and welder for the power station in Nucla. Lynn loved to travel throughout the western US enjoying National Parks, making friends, and helping other people. In recent years Lynn would spend his winters in Arizona where he enjoyed pickleball, rich relationships, and warm weather. In addition to a strong network of friends spanning the entire United States, Lynn leaves behind a younger brother in Kane, Pennsylvania, a sister-in-law in Georgia, and nieces and nephews in Georgia and South Carolina. Lynn is preceded in death by his parents Lonnie and Myrtle Black of Kane, PA and by his brother Larry Black of Toccoa, GA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Nucla Public Library, PO Box 129 Nucla, CO 81424, with memo note in honor of Lynn Black. Lynn requested that in lieu of a memorial service his ashes be spread in a peaceful place. Rest in peace Lynn, you won’t be forgotten.
