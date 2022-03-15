Obituary: Louise Beals Haslem

Louise Beals Haslem

Provided Photo

June 18, 1931 – March 4, 2022

Louise Beals Haslem of Hayden, Colorado died peacefully of natural causes in her room just before sunrise on March 4, 2022 at age 90. Born on June 18, 1931 in Edgemont, South Dakota to Wilfred and Oleta Beals, she spent her childhood in rural South Dakota and rural southern Wyoming. Second oldest of four sisters, the Beals girls developed an exceptionally strong bond and sense of family as their father transferred between remote posts during his career with the US Forest Service. Their family settled Colorado with homes in Norwood and Collbran. Louise attended high school in Norwood, Colorado, graduating in 1950. She pursued her nursing degree at St. Joseph’s School of Nursing, graduating in 1953. Her career as a surgical nurse started in Grand Junction, CO at St. Mary’s Hospital working for two surgeons: Dr Joe Merrill & Dr Scott Christensen. Louise met Sam Haslem on a blind date in Norwood, Colorado. They married June 16, 1967. Upon their marriage, she gained three step-children; Richard, Terri and Sherri, whom she loved dearly. The Haslem family moved to Fort Collins where they expanded their family and welcomed the birth of Joseph in 1969. In 1971, the Haslems moved to Routt County on Deep Creek, and on to Hayden in 1975. Louise and Sam integrated into the community with involvement in numerous service organizations. Louise served as a school nurse for the Hayden School District for 10 years. Following nursing, she worked at the local bank until 1989. In retirement she stayed active with various service organizations, the church and as the behind-the-scenes force behind Sam’s charitable work. After Joseph went to college, Louise spent time tending to her gardens, immersing herself in hobbies like painting and continued volunteering in the community. She was a devoted grandmother and had a special place in her heart for the many border collie dogs the family owned. Following the passing of Sam in 2015, Louise continued to be actively involved in the Hayden Congregational Church. In 2017 she moved into “her apartment” at The Haven Assisted Living Center where she continued to sing in the choir and play bridge. Her church community continued to hold her close, with Pastor Jane spending much time with her in her final days. Minutes before the sun rose Friday, March 4th, Louise waited until “the coast was clear“ and Jane stepped out of the room to pass on. Louise is survived by her son Joseph, step-daughters Terri Dunton, Sherri Johnston, daughter-in-law Verla Haslem, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and her sisters Lois Gilstrap and Denise Paquette. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Delores, husband Sam and step-son Richard. Services will be held on March 19, 2022 at 11:00am at the Hayden Congregational Church followed by a graveside ceremony at the Hayden Cemetery. Streaming service will be available on Zoom. The family extends an invitation to lunch at the Hayden Congregational Church following the graveside ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hayden Congregational Church in care of Grant Mortuary, 621 Yampa Ave, Craig CO 81625.