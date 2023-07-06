Obituary: Louis Constant Olsen
January 24, 1960 – June 5, 2023
Born to Norman and Bertha (Bee) in rural Illinois, Louis grew like the corn fields surrounding Shagbark Acres. He matured after the family’s move to Steamboat Springs, skiing, biking, and exploring with his friends.
The following decade was devoted to schooling, including a bachelor’s from CU Boulder, a masters in Cultural Anthropology from San Diego State, and a doctorate from Washington State.
Settling in Oregon with loving wife and life partner, Denise, and daughter Sarah, fathering sons Nik and Thor, the pair would own businesses in Florence and Eugene.
Louis is survived by wife Denise and daughter Sarah, sons Nik and Thor, brothers Norman and Daniel, and sister Nancy (Kaminski). Louis enjoyed life and motorcycles, college friends and pizza. He will be greatly missed by all who met him, and the world is a better place for those lucky enough to have experienced his zest for life.
