Obituary: Lorraine Gregory

Lorraine Gregory

Provided Photo

August 10, 1930 – July 5, 2021

Lorraine Gregory was born August 10, 1930 in Oak Creek, Colorado to Oather G. and Ethel May (Taylor) Chandler. Lorraine grew up in the South Routt area where she attended school. After her schooling, she later met Charles Thomas Gregory and the two were married on September 26, 1946 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. To this union came daughter Charnel and son Tom. To Lorraine, family was everything. She devoted her life to caring for those around her and tending to the family ranch with her husband. She loved everything about being a homemaker. Lorraine was known to whip up a family favorite dish or treat all while managing to keep her home in pristine order. Even outside her home, she made sure that those around her were fed as well. The Hayfield Crew and other workers never went without a meal with Lorraine around! In her spare time Lorraine loved to scrapbook. She was also known to be out in her yard, working and making sure her flowers were well taken care of. Regardless of how busy Lorraine often was, she could never miss tuning in to an episode of Family Feud. To Lorrain, there was no one better than Steve Harvey. Although Lorraine enjoyed tending to her home, she was always up for an adventure. She loved to take trips, whether near – like shopping trips with her family, or as far away as she desired. Any one close to Lorraine, also knew her deep love for the color red. After the children were grown, Lorraine decided to devote her time to her community. She was very active in Eastern Star, the historical society in Oak Creek, Soroco athletes as well as Routt County Livestock Judging. Lorraine was also a part of a local quilting club that would meet in the basement of the Methodist Church in Oak Creek. Lorraine kept busy cutting blocks of fabric for the quilters to sew. She also enjoyed attending the Routt County Fair. It brought her such joy to watch the competing children show their animals. Lorraine was simply a people person. She deeply enjoyed the visitors that would join her at her kitchen table for long conversations. These visits were especially precious to her when she became ill. Lorraine passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021 at her home in Oak Creek. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles; parents Oather and Ethel Chandler; brother-in-law Victor Gregory; and great-grandson Brock Gregory. Lorraine is survived by her daughter Charnel (Pete) Wille; son Tom Gregory; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held on Thursday, July 19, 2021 at the Yampa Elementary School. Memorial donations may be made to the Soroco Boys Basketball Program or to Routt County Livestock Judging in care of Grant Mortuary. Although Lorraine is gone, her legacy of care, compassion and genuine love for others will live on in all who knew her.