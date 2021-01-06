Obituary: Liz Croes

Liz Croes

Provided Photo

Liz Croes

November 21, 2020

Liz Croes was born June 11, 1946 in San Jose California and died after a brave fight against vascular problems on November 21, 2020. Her cheerful and humorous spirit were apparent to all as were her values of equity and respect. She was a high school champion marksman, an Alaskan pioneer living in a hand-made cabin, an inventory controller for the building of the Alyeska pipeline, a nursing home activities coordinator, a reservationist at Alpine Taxi in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, a sober alcoholic of 34 years, a former smoker, a cancer survivor, and one of the bravest people we know. Friends delighted in hearing colorful stories about her life and adventures in the Alaskan bush, surviving a moose attack, being lost in deep snow during a blizzard, and hunting and camping with her family in the Sierra and Colorado wilderness as a youngster. She relished a campfire and the fellowship of her friends and family camping every summer. She treasured her time at the ocean and could spend hours wading in the surf, collecting rocks and shells, and gazing at the horizon. Liz’s faith was strong, and she expressed her love for God and service to others by providing leadership during worship and church choir using her contralto voice. Her powerful and tenacious voice added depth to community holiday concerts of the Messiah, and her memory for hymns, camp songs, and tunes from past decades brought smiles and laughter. Above all else Liz loved and treasured her family. She was the memory keeper for the family and upheld family traditions. She frequently came out with German expressions and prayers used by our grandparents. She chose to fight for life through sobriety and numerous medical challenges, repaired relations with her family, moved to Steamboat, rebuilt her life, and became the sister, aunt and friend who will inspire us to love each other more fully.

Liz’s family is planning a virtual gathering on Saturday, January 16th at 1pm (Mountain Time) for all who knew and loved her to gather together and celebrate her life. We would love to have you join us.

Please email Msliz129@gmail.com with the word Zoom in the subject line to receive the Zoom link.

If you are unable to link to the video portion of Zoom, please call one of the phone numbers listed on the link, add the meeting ID, then press # to listen to the service.

We welcome you to share a memory or a good word about Liz to include in this memorial service. Please email it to MsLiz129@gmail.com with the word Memory in the subject line. If received by Wednesday, January 13th, your thoughts can be included – and, if brief, in their entirety. We look forward to the comfort and support your contribution will offer.