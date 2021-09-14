Obituary: Lindsay Jean Labaree
Lindsay Jean Labaree
June 12, 1979 – January 7, 2020
A celebration of Life for Lindsay Labaree of Steamboat Springs, a devoted mother of Jackson and Blair Bathke, sister of Blair Labaree and loving daughter of Jean and Hud Labaree will be hosted by her family on September 18, 2021. The celebration will be held from 2-4 P.M. at “Steamboat Fit Studio” in Sundance Plaza. Seating will be limited so bring a chair if needed. We will have immune compromised guests in attendance so please wear a mask if unvaccinated.
