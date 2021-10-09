Obituary: Leona Pearl Meek

Leona Pearl Meek

Provided Photo

June 19, 1936 – September 22, 2021

Leona Pearl (Heintz) Meek, a resident of Grand Junction, Colorado died 22 of September 2021 at her home of natural causes in the loving presence of her family and friends. Pearl was born on June 19, 1936 at her grandparents’ homestead at Great Divide, Colorado, the middle daughter of George P. and Evelyn (Haltom) Heintz. She was raised in Craig, Colorado and attended school there, graduating in 1954. She started her career as a bookkeeper at her father’s plumbing and heating business and at Meek Brother’s Trucking, at the latter she met her husband Roy C. Meek. She moved with him to Virginia when he enlisted in the US Navy in the early 1960s and was always a support and partner in success in their many years together. She stayed home to raise their children, while at the same time helping to run their trucking business and offering bookkeeping services to other small businesses. At one time in Cheyenne, Wyoming she kept books for over 30 small businesses.

Creativity and care for others always went hand in hand in all that she did. Her knitting needles and crochet hooks brought delight to her daughter, nieces, granddaughter and many others as Barbie doll clothes, animals, and fruits and vegetables began there. Knitted dolls came to life to bring smiles to friends, adults and children alike, all of her own creation – if she could see it in her mind, she could knit it. She loved to paint in oils and watercolors and her paintings were award winning and have been displayed in businesses and homes. In her retirement years, she learned to play the dobro and spent many winters jamming with retired musicians in the desert near Yuma, Arizona.

Pearl is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roy C. Meek of Grand Junction, Colorado, daughter Rebecca (John) Stasko and granddaughter Alena-Irina Stasko of Ust-Ilimsk, Russia, sister Fay (Almon) Durham of Farmington, New Mexico, and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, George P. Heintz; mother, Evelyn (Haltom) Heintz; sister, Georgia Roys; sons, George Paul and Claude Roy Meek; and five grandbabies.

A celebration of Pearl’s life will be held on October ninth at 1 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2949 Highway 50, Grand Junction, CO 81503.