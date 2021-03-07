Obituary: Lawrence Flanagan
Flanagan
December 25, 1927 – March 1, 2021
Larry, 93, died Monday, March 1, 2021 in Gillette, Wyoming. Funeral services are Friday, March 12 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Oak Creek, Colorado at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at South Routt Cemetery in Yampa, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, Larry wished for donations to be made to Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation, c/o GrandKids in honor of Larry Flanagan, P.O. Box 883415, Steamboat Springs, CO 80488
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User