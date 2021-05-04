Obituary: Larry Guss

Larry Guss

January 25, 1939 – April 30, 2021

Larry passed peacefully on Friday, April 30th surrounded by family and friends due to complications from cancer. Larry was selfless, kind and thoughtful with a passion for traveling the world and capturing life in the moment with his trusted camera. Larry’s presence will be sadly missed within Steamboat’s ranching community, Routt County’s Gymkhana Club and 4-H where he regularly was found helping a neighbor in need or capturing a young star’s special moment.

Larry is survived by his children Jeffery and Karen; his soulmate of 40 years, Jackie Grimaldi, and her children, Tom and Lisa.

A memorial service will be held at the Elk Mountain Cemetery at a later date.

If you would like to remember Larry, you may make a donation in his name to the Helen Sherrod 4-H Scholarship Fund or the Routt County Gymkhana Club.

Please send donations to:

In care of the Yampa Valley Funeral Home

PO Box 776090, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477