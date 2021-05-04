Obituary: Larry Guss
January 25, 1939 – April 30, 2021
Larry passed peacefully on Friday, April 30th surrounded by family and friends due to complications from cancer. Larry was selfless, kind and thoughtful with a passion for traveling the world and capturing life in the moment with his trusted camera. Larry’s presence will be sadly missed within Steamboat’s ranching community, Routt County’s Gymkhana Club and 4-H where he regularly was found helping a neighbor in need or capturing a young star’s special moment.
Larry is survived by his children Jeffery and Karen; his soulmate of 40 years, Jackie Grimaldi, and her children, Tom and Lisa.
A memorial service will be held at the Elk Mountain Cemetery at a later date.
If you would like to remember Larry, you may make a donation in his name to the Helen Sherrod 4-H Scholarship Fund or the Routt County Gymkhana Club.
Please send donations to:
In care of the Yampa Valley Funeral Home
PO Box 776090, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User