Obituary: Larry Guss

In Memoriam

Larry Guss

April 30, 2021

Celebration of Life – Larry H. Guss

A life, so fulfilled, deserves a special celebration. You are invited to honor the life of Larry Guss, so shine your boots and dust off your hat. We ask that you leave your sadness at the fence, but bring your stories, laughs, and happiness over a life that was lived to the fullest and shared with so many.

The service will take place Saturday, September 25, at 11:00 am at the Elk Mountain Cemetery, located on Lower Elk River, RCR44. Following will be lunch at Sharron’s Restaurant from 12:00 – 2:00.