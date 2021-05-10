Obituary: Laney Malavolta

Laney Malavolta

Provided Photo

Laney Malavolta

October 28, 1981 – April 30, 2021

Laney Ann Malavolta (39 years old) died unexpectedly on April 30th, 2021 in a bear attack in Durango, Colorado where she resided.

She was the shining light in all our lives and we are heartbroken. We will miss her big smile, everlasting optimism, and caring spirit.

Laney was an outdoor enthusiast; hiked the Inca trail with her mom and close friends; hiked 7-14ers. She volunteered as a victims’ advocate for 15 years and loved animals.

She leaves behind her life partner, Justin Rangel, and her parents, Steve Malavolta and Janice Carolan, Aunt Pat and Uncle Jim Dickover, Uncle Ed Carolan, Uncle Bob and Aunt Janis Carolan; Uncle George and Aunt Julie Malavolta; and their two children and four grandchildren.

In-laws Brenda and Keith Rangel; their children Tony and Paige Rangel and their three children; Aryn and Keith Henneke and their three children; as well as cousins and countless friends.

Laney is preceded in death by her Nanna, Poppy, and Grammy.

We treasure the short amount of time Laney graced our lives.

A memorial will be held on May 21 in Durango, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to victim advocate groups or animal rescues in her honor.